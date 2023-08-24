High Temps Lead to Heat-Related Medical Emergencies

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The heat has not only kept air conditioning units busy but has also kept local first responders on their toes, responding to medical calls.

Both Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments respond to medical calls to provide help until ambulances can arrive.

“We (the Lafayette County Fire Department) have seen some increase in calls due to the heat,” said Beau Moore, public information officer for Lafayette County.

Oxford Fire Chief Joey Gardner said his department responded to a few heat-related calls last week and that has increased this week thus far.

“They seem to be from people who are just not drinking enough water,” he said.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of the Mid-South through Saturday.

Moore said one of the best things people can do this week is to limit their outdoor activities.

“If they must be outside, take breaks as often as possible and stay hydrated,” Moore said. “It’s extremely important to listen to your body and know the difference between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.”

The signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. It can often lead to heat stroke if the victim isn’t moved to a cooler area and given water. The signs of heat stroke are confusion, dizziness and becoming unconscious.

“If you see someone who is experiencing these symptoms, call 911, move to a cooler area, loosen clothing, remove any extra layers, and call with water and ice,” Moore said.