Oxford Diaper Bank Hours Temporarily Changed; Diaper Donations Needed

Due to supply issues, the Oxford Diaper Bank will be temporarily closed until Sept. 5, when it will reopen at regular hours from noon to 6 p.m.

After that, the Bank will open every other Tuesday until the end of October. Dates are Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.

“We get diaper deliveries from the Bare Needs Diaper Bank, which is operated by the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis,” said Doris Maiden, director of programs for the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center.

Maiden explained that the diaper bank in Memphis lost its manager earlier this year, and it has struggled to keep up with supplying the 10 agencies under its umbrella.

Seven of those are located in Shelby County, Tennessee.

“During a discussion with the interim manager in Memphis, he suggested moving our distributions to every other week. He said this would give him a chance to conduct an extensive inventory and build up their supplies.

“He was very adamant that this would only be a temporary change,” she added.

Maiden also said the interim manager suggested supplementing the Oxford Diaper Bank with donations.

With that in mind, the North Mississippi Exchange Family Center will be conducting a diaper drive during the month of September, beginning Sept. 5.

“September is Baby Safety Month, and with the current circumstances, we thought it would be perfect for a drive,” Maiden said.

Diapers may be dropped off at the Oxford Police Department, the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce and FNB Oxford Bank on Lamar.

“Of course, they may also be dropped off at the Center,” Maiden said.

The Center is located at 1559 Skyline Drive, Oxford. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We help over 100 families every week with diapers. We’re hoping to accumulate enough donations that if there is a problem in Memphis, we can still serve those in need in Lafayette County,” Maiden said.

For more information, contact the Center at 662-502-3228 or Maiden at xcfamilyprograms@gmail.com.

Staff report