Cooler Temps This Week; Warming Back Up This Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

You can almost smell the pumpkin spice in the air.

After more than a week of the heat index making it feel 100 degrees outside, the Mid-South woke up Monday morning to some much-appreciated cooler temps.

However, summer hasn’t given up just yet. An upper-level ridge will bring back 90+ temps next week.

But for now, let’s enjoy the next few days.

Today’s high is expected to be around 83 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. There is a 20 percent chance of some rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 67 degrees.

A slight 5- to 10-mph breeze will hang around most of the week.

Tuesday is expected to reach about 85 degrees under sunny skies. The low should be around 65 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to have a high around 84–85 degrees under mostly sunny skies and lows in the low- to mid-60s.

There is a slight chance of some rain and thunderstorms on Friday as that upper ridge makes its way to the Mid-South. The high on Friday could reach 88 degrees, with a low of 69 degrees.

The weekend is expected to be sunny with little-to-no chance of rain; however, the high temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees with lows around 70 degrees.