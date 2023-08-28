Gov. Reeves Says No Mask Mandates Ever Again

As the number of cases of COVID-19 has reportedly increased recently in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves released the following statement following media speculation of the return of mask mandates and other COVID-19 measures.

Gov. Tate Reeves at a press conference in 2022. File image

“Mississippians will not and should not submit to fear again. In the early days of COVID-19, there was understandable uncertainty. We did not yet know what we were facing. As the months unfolded, it became clear that there were two pandemics. A disease that was easy to spread and that was deadly for many vulnerable people. And a pandemic of fear stoked by ‘the expert class’ that demanded total subjugation of the American people.



“In the first days of national unity, it seemed ridiculous to assume that bureaucrats and ‘experts’ were trying to seize power. Now, it seems ridiculous to assume they wouldn’t try it again.



“The simple answer to the question being posed by ‘experts’ is: no. We will not return to widespread masking or COVID rules.



“If you want to take extraordinary measures to protect yourself from getting sick, God bless you. That is your right and you should do what you think is best. Maybe you’re the smartest of all of us. But we are never going back to 2020.



“People have a right to make their own decisions. To decide how much risk they tolerate. And no matter what pronouncements come down from the Biden/Fauci administration: we will go to school, we will go to church, we will go to work, and we will play sports. We will live in self-determination, not top-down fear.”

Staff report