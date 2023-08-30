Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Suspect Dead in Southhaven, MBI investigating

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred earlier today in Southaven.

The shooting took place at a residence on Clark Avenue in Southaven.

MBI received notification at approximately 6:40 a.m. of this critical incident.

Officers with the SWAT Team were attempting to execute an arrest warrant at the residence when the subject pointed a weapon in the direction of the officers.

The involved subject received fatal injuries. The officers involved did not receive any serious physical injuries during this incident.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

