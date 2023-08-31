Chancellor’s 5 Things to Know

Fall Convocation, the official welcome to the university for new students, Aug. 22, 2023

Classes are underway, students are making new friends, and we can’t wait to get back to the Grove when football season kicks off Sept. 2! Check out the special section at the end of this newsletter for more dates to note this semester. Until then, we’ve got so much going on that instead of our customary three things, here are Five Things to Know Right Now:

Record Enrollment: We have a record-breaking first-year class for the second year running! Our current freshman class of more than 5,200 far exceeds last year’s 4,482 first-year students — a 17% year-over-year increase and a 46% increase over the past two years. In fact, this is the largest freshman class ever at a Mississippi university! While official numbers will be released in November, we’re excited about our overall enrollment increases, especially on the Oxford and regional campuses where we are on pace to surpass the university’s record-high enrollment reached in 2016. Growth is evident across key areas, including Mississippians, underrepresented groups, and legacies. Our trajectory is a testament to all that the university offers, reflects the strength of our student support programs, and demonstrates how students are choosing Ole Miss to build their personal legacies. And, the good news is forward-looking: we are double digits ahead of last year’s pace on Fall 2024 freshman applications!

Our growth isn't limited to our newest first-year class. Watch for progress around our campus as we demolish Kincannon Hall to make way for three new residence halls, draw closer to the Fall 2024 opening of the Jim & Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology (our largest-ever campus construction project), and open a new practice facility for The Pride of the South marching band. We've also completed the renovation and expansion of the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center. At the same time, we're committed to keeping our campus community safe by increasing awareness of the urgent need to stay attentive at the wheel and in the crosswalk:

I’m grateful and proud of our exceptional faculty and researchers who engage in groundbreaking endeavors to enrich quality of life and tackle some of society’s most pressing challenges. One way we’re growing our prominence is through several new Centers and Institutes that are poised to become national powerhouses. These include the Center for Practical Ethics, the National Center for Narrative Intelligence, the Declaration of Independence Center, the National Center for Cannabis Research & Education, and more. I’m excited about these fantastic initiatives and the ways they empower our mission. Fundraising Momentum : Over the past year, our collective efforts yielded more than $365 million in investments and funding for our university from private giving, state investments, and federal appropriations. In particular, our Now & Ever campaign is charging ahead with more than $1.39 billion raised toward our $1.5 billion overall goal. For the university’s 2023 fiscal year that ended June 30, our supporters donated more than $155.1 million in gifts — our second-highest fundraising year on record. The most exciting part is more than $66 million raised for academics, a record high. The university’s endowment now stands at $840 million. We would not be where we are today without the generosity of devoted alumni and friends. Thank you for bolstering our commitment to our students, teaching, research, and the high-quality health care, service, and innovation we contribute to the world!

Courtesy of Chancellor Glenn Boyce