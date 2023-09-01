Parking, Shuttle Information for First Ole Miss Rebel Home Football Game Saturday

The University of Mississippi Rebels head into their first game of the season Saturday against the Mercer Bears. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

Photo from Ole Miss Football

Shuttles will run from the South Oxford Center (the old Baptist Memorial Hospital), and Northwest Community College, and Oxford High School parking lots beginning at 5 hours prior to kickoff and 2 hours postgame.

The Jackson Avenue Center is no longer free parking. The shuttle parking lots will cost $20 (plus fees) to park. The best way to secure a parking spot is to utilize the CLUTCH! parking app. There is no cost to ride the shuttles. There will be no shuttles running from the Square to the Grove.

Parking at Insight Park is $25 (plus fees). There are no shuttles here. Fans must walk to the stadium.

There is a geofence set up on campus for rideshare app pickups. The locations are: Gertrude Ford Center Drop off, the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot, the Kudzu lot off of Old Taylor Road, and Insight Park located near the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. Riders will be directed to choose one of these locations for their rideshare pickup.

Be aware of no parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no-parking areas at the owners’ expense.

This includes no parking on any highways or exit ramps.

The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in-stadium use.

The Oxford Police Department wants to remind everyone to store their valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, the Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area.

If you need any assistance in the downtown area, please go to the Safe Site tent in front of Visit Oxford and across the street from Funky’s.

After The Game:

Once the fourth quarter begins in the game, Gertrude Ford and Old Taylor Road will automatically convert to one-way traffic off campus. Shuttle buses will pick up in the power plant parking lot across from the stadium on Gertrude Ford. The Ford Center lot will be required to exit northbound towards Jackson Avenue. Lot A near the stadium and Manning Way will be required to turn right towards Old Taylor Road.

Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford. Please be patient as we work to direct traffic for optimum flow.

For more information or any updates, follow OPD on X (formerly Twitter) @OxfordPolice and Facebook @OxfordMSPolice. Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio pregame show for traffic updates.

Provided by the Oxford Police Department