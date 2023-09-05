Courtesy of eventbrite.com

Join us for An Evening with Dennis Prager on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM in Oxford, MS. This in-person event will be held at The Jefferson, 365 Highway 6, Oxford, MS and promises to be an unforgettable evening with one of the most influential conservative voices of our time.

Dennis Prager is a nationally syndicated radio talk show host, author, and founder of PragerU, a conservative non-profit organization that produces educational videos on a variety of topics. He is known for his insightful commentary on politics, religion, and culture, and has been featured on numerous television shows and news programs.

During this event, you’ll have the opportunity to hear Dennis Prager speak on a variety of topics, ask him questions, and meet other like-minded individuals. Don’t miss this chance to be inspired and informed by one of the most respected voices in conservative media.

Tickets are limited, so be sure to secure your spot today. We look forward to seeing you there!

Staff Report