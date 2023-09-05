LHS Mourns Loss of School Counselor

The Lafayette High School community is mourning the loss of one of its school counselors.

Brandy Michelle Baker, 46, of Water Valley, died Friday, Sept. 1, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

She was a 1995 graduate of Water Valley High School and attended Northeast Community College, where she was a member of the Tiger Dance team.

She earned both her Bachelor of Psychology and Master of Counseling in Education at Delta State University and was a member of Phi Mu.

Baker was a National Board-Certified School Counselor and a Licensed Professional Counselor.

Baker was a ninth- and 10th-grade high school counselor at Lafayette High School.

LHS announced Baker’s death on Tuesday on its social media pages.

“She was a ray of sunshine for our school and a champion for our students,” stated the post.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Water Valley.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Seven Oaks Funeral Home in Water Valley. Funeral services are planned for 1 p.m. in the chapel of Seven Oaks with Dr. Randy Bain and Dr. Glenn Kitchens officiating. There will be a private interment following the funeral.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Boren Baker, a daughter, Madeline Michelle Vollbracht; a son, John Slade Vollbracht, all of Water Valley; a daughter, Nicole Davis of Oxford; her mother, Angela Thorn of Water Valley; her adopted father, Charles Thomas of Grenada; Royce Newman of La Crosse, Wisconsin; her brothers, Josh Thomas and Jerrod Thomas, both of Water Valley; and one grandson, Baker Davis.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be sent to the First Baptist Church of Water Valley.

Staff report