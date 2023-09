A portion of Manning Way will be closed to westbound traffic on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. to load a tractor trailer. The closed portion of the road will be between the Manning Athletics Performance Center and the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex.

BEST security employees will assist with coning off the lane, serving as flaggers on each side of the tractor trailer and assisting with traffic flow.

