Aldermen Consider Street Legal Golf Cart Ordinance Change

Owners of Type I (street legal) golf carts may soon be able to hit the open road in Oxford—or at least hit more roads than they currently can drive on.

The current ordinance allows Type 1 golf carts, or street-legal carts, to operate “only on certain public roads and streets that are within designated residential neighborhoods” inside the city of Oxford.

Since the “Golf Cart” Ordinance was enacted locally, a state statute was passed that broadens the powers of municipalities and allows golf carts with a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour to be operated on all non-highways where bicycles are authorized.

The proposed ordinance will allow Type 1 golf carts that meet the safety requirements to operate on all city streets where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour or less.

All Type I golf carts and low-speed vehicles must receive a permit and decal from the Oxford Police Department in order to operate within the city limits.

Additionally, the proposed ordinance allows for golf carts that are designed specifically for golf courses (Type II), to be used on certain streets, such as those in golf course communities. Type II golf carts must only be operated on streets designated by the Board of Aldermen. They do not need to be registered.

The Board of Aldermen heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance change on Tuesday. A public hearing on the change will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 at City Hall.