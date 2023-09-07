Governor Reeves Declares Day of Mourning for Fallen Officer

Gov. Tate Reeves announced that he signed an executive order proclaiming a day of official mourning in honor of Mike Griffin, a decorated Marine and distinguished law enforcement officer who lost his life in the line of duty on Sept. 4, at the age of 62.

The day of mourning will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Reeves directed all American and state flags to be flown at half-staff on state buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset.

“Mike died as he lived – serving Mississippians,” said Governor Reeves. “He always put others first, and I know that his life and legacy speak for themselves. I’m saddened to have lost a good friend. All of Mississippi is praying for his family in this difficult time, and I know that he’s resting easy in a better place.”

The executive order can be read in full here.

Staff report