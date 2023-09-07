Oxford Leaders Approve Architect Firm for Future Pool Plans

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford City Pool. File photo

The Oxford Board of Aldermen took another step Tuesday toward the city getting its new pool and new pool facilities.

The Board approved an agreement with McCarty Architects, who will do the design plans for the renovations of the existing pool, a new splash pad, a new bathroom, a concession building, improved parking, and other general site improvements.

McCarty’s fee for services listed in the agreement is $276,000.

McCarty Architects will be providing a team of civil, electrical, and structural engineers, as well as a specialized aquatic designer, to assist in the complete renovation of the swimming pool at its current location.

The design process is expected to be complete by May 2024. Construction could begin in September 2024, with a possible completion date of April 2025.