9/11 Day of Remembrance Saturday to Feature Blood Drive, Activities for All

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Stronger Together Oxford, the city’s volunteer service program, will be hosting a 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena.

There will be activities for the whole family, including visiting with local first responders and their vehicles. There will be crafts to make, a virtual challenge course with the Oxford Police Department and a waterslide provided by the Oxford Fire Department.

“There will be a resource table with coloring sheets and a resource booklet that is age-appropriate for kids,” said Marlee Carpenter, director of Stronger Together.

There is also a blood drive event that brings a little competition to the day between local police and firefighters.

Everyone who donates blood will get a sticker that says “Police” or Firefighter,” and they can then place it on a banner. Whichever gets the most stickers will be proclaimed the “winner.”

Working with Stronger Together Oxford are the Lafayette County Foster Grandparent Program, the Oxford Fire Department, UM Diversity and Community Engagement and AmeriCorps VISTA.

The event is sponsored in part by Winchester and Taylor Grocery Catering.

On Monday, Sept. 11, Stronger Together and other local organizations and first responders will be holding a special, private event for the residents at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. Residents will be treated to lunch, a first responder parade, music, and more.