Reeves Signs Executive Order Proclaiming Sept. 11th as Patriot Day in Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves today announced that he signed an executive order proclaiming Sept. 11, 2023, as “Patriot Day – A Day of Prayer and Remembrance.”

The order directs the American flag and state flag to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 11.

Additionally, it calls upon Mississippians to participate in a moment of silence beginning at 7:46 a.m. (CDT) — when Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower — to honor the innocent victims who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks.

“On 9/11, terrorists aimed to destroy our nation and strike fear in the hearts of Americans. Instead, from the very ashes of that heartbreak arose an amazing determination of unity and compassion that will never be forgotten,” Reeves said.

“We will never forget those who were lost and injured on that day, and we will never forget those who rose in service to our nation in the days and years that followed.”

The executive order can be read in full here.

Staff report