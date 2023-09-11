Cold Front Tuesday to Drop Temps into 70s for Most of the Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

You can almost smell the pumpkin spice candles.

After today’s high hits about 87 degrees in Lafayette County, a cold front will head into our area Tuesday, dropping the temperatures into the 70s for the week.

Tonight’s low should be around 66 degrees, with clouds starting to roll in overnight.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. The high Tuesday should be around 79 degrees, and the low will drop to 63 degrees as the front settles into the area.

As of Monday, no significant rain is expected after Tuesday through Sunday.

The rest of the week looks similar – mostly sunny and dry, with highs around 78–79 degrees and lows around 59–60 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will also see a nice breeze, with winds around 10 to 15 mph.

While the winds will settle down this weekend, the highs will remain around 79 degrees with the lows around 60 during the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The extended outlook shows the temperature rising a bit next week but settling around the low- to mid-80s, with lows in the low-to-mid-60s.