Sheriff’s Department Arrests Man for Allegedly Having a Stolen Gun

On Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to County Road 3015 for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, the victim advised deputies that two individuals — one with a gun — chased him.

Alexis Leyva

While on scene, the victim said that both individuals went into a camper.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the camper and took one juvenile male into custody.

During the investigation, deputies found the other suspect inside the camper with a stolen firearm from Memphis.

The other suspect inside the camper, later identified as Alexis Leyva, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

A Justice Court Judge set Leyva’s bond at $2,500.

