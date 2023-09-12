Sheriff’s Department Arrests Man for Allegedly Having a Stolen Gun

On Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to County Road 3015 for a disturbance.
Upon arrival, the victim advised deputies that two individuals — one with a gun — chased him.
While on scene, the victim said that both individuals went into a camper.
Deputies set up a perimeter around the camper and took one juvenile male into custody.
During the investigation, deputies found the other suspect inside the camper with a stolen firearm from Memphis.
The other suspect inside the camper, later identified as Alexis Leyva, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
A Justice Court Judge set Leyva’s bond at $2,500.
Staff report