Sting Leads to Arrest, Recovery of Polaris Razor

On Sept. 8, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was notified about a possible stolen Polaris Razor side-by-side being in the area.

Lakreston Drmonta Willingham

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit set up an operation to purchase the Polaris Razor.

During the operation, it was discovered the Polaris Razor was stolen out of Slidell, Louisiana.

Lakreston Drmonta Willingham was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property.

Willingham’s bond was set at $5,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

Staff report