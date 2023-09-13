Dispatches From Abroad

A group of students from the School of Journalism and New Media at the University of Mississippi recently traveled to Spain for an immersive learning experience that provided rich exposure to Spanish culture and cuisine, while affording myriad opportunities to capture their experiences in written and visual formats.

The majority of the trip was centered in Barcelona, with excursions to other locales during the four-week trip. Leading the program were professors Jason Cain, Chris Sparks, Mark Dolan, and R.J. Morgan – all of whom taught courses in integrated marketing communications and journalism while the group was overseas.

The students enjoyed many cultural experiences, but they also put in a lot of academic work, too, writing in-depth features, gathering documentary photos, exploring international brands and exploring relevant topics in media studies.

In a place as beautiful and complex as Spain, each day brought new experiences and amazing photo opportunities. Shared here are some of the images and travel essays the students captured on their journey. We hope you enjoy it.

Photographers and writers sharing their work with HottyToddy.com are: Caroline Courtney, Kathryn Dilbeck, Megan DiMeo, Mary Flournoy, Kaylee Hartnig, Kailey Jackson, Lily Laufenberg, Brenda Mayo, Kala Nance, Cat Romaine, Lana Runnels, Sofia Sanchez, Averie Siegel, Kaitlyn Steinroeder, Don Waller, Virginia White, and Lara Wright.