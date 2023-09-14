Ole Miss Set to Participate in the SEC Basketball Leadership Council

The Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday.



Representing the Rebels are junior guard Brandon Murray and senior forward Madison Scott . The two have demonstrated a commitment to excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community.



Murray enters his first season as a Rebel after venturing to Oxford following stints at Georgetown and LSU. The Germantown, Md., native is averaging 11.7 points per game throughout his collegiate career while shooting at a .410 clip from the field.



Scott returns for year four in Oxford, coming off of a stellar junior campaign in which she earned SEC All-Defensive and SEC Second-Team accolades. A force off the glass, Scott carried the Rebels with 8.0 rebounds per game along with 11.6 points per outing. A key fixture on the court, Scott has started in 86 out of 90 games she has appeared in for Ole Miss.



The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each February.

The student-athletes who serve on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are:

Men’s Basketball

Max Scharnowski, Alabama

Lawson Blake, Arkansas

Tre Donaldson, Auburn

Alex Klatsky, Florida

Noah Thomasson, Georgia

Grant Darbyshire, Kentucky

Will Baker, LSU

Brandon Murray , Ole Miss

Trey Jackson III, Mississippi State

Nick Honor, Missouri

Jacobi Wright, South Carolina

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Colin Smith, Vanderbilt



Women’s Basketball

Meg Newman, Alabama

Maryam Dauda, Arkansas

Audia Young, Auburn

Alberte Rimdal, Florida

De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia

Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky

Izzy Besselman, LSU

Madison Scott , Ole Miss

Debreshea Powe, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Bree Hall, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jada Malone, Texas A&M

Jada Brown, Vanderbilt

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports