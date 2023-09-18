Expect Lots of Sun, Mild Temps, Cool Nights This Week in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While most agree that perfection is unattainable in most things, this week’s weather is just about as close to perfection as you can get.

As of this morning, the highest expected temperature through Sunday is 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Today has a high of 80 degrees and a low tonight of around 56 degrees.

Tuesday, the high will pop up to 83 degrees with a light breeze in the afternoon. The low is expected to be around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will pop up a little to that high of 84 degrees, with a low that night around 65 degrees and a 5 to 10 mph breeze that will stick around through at least Thursday night.

Thursday through Saturday, the high temperature dips a couple of degrees to around 82–83 degrees under mostly sunny skies, with lows around 63–64 degrees.

As of today, there is a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday with a high near 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies.