Lafayette Supervisors Issue Deadline to Owners to Clean Three County Properties

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

98 CR 369 151 CR 5009 22 CR 5057

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors was faced Monday with how to handle three properties considered to be a menace to public health, safety and welfare.

Director of Development Services Joel Hollowell presented the Board with information and photographs of each property. A public hearing was held in each case before the Supervisors considered their options for dealing with each property.

On 22 County Road 5057, the board gave the property owner 30 days to remove a bus and a dilapidated manufactured home.

On 151 CR 5009, the Board gave the property owner 30 days to begin repairs on a house.

On 98 CR 369, the Board granted the owner two weeks to clean the property by removing scattered debris and an inoperable vehicle and repairing/removing a swimming pool.

If the property owners fail to clean up the properties and begin repairs, the Board can vote to order county crews to do the work and then charge the cost as a lean on the property.