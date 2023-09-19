OSD $37M Bond Referendum Passes

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

More than 80 percent of those who voted in today’s special election on the issuance of a $37 million bond for capital improvements in the Oxford School District voted in favor of the bond.

The results of the election were in by 7:15 p.m. and announced by Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby at the Oxford Conference Center, where Oxonians cast their votes.

About 1,500 people voted Tuesday. Unofficial results show that 80.9% voted in favor of the bond.

The capital improvement plans in the $37 Million bond include three major projects: the renovation of Oxford Early Childhood Center, more classrooms at Oxford High and several athletic and outdoor facility upgrades.

At a July public hearing, Superintendent Bradley Roberson outlined the district’s needs for expansion and renovation. Enrollment growth is projected at 2.75%–3.25% annually over the next ten years.

“Once again, our wonderful community has spoken in support of the Oxford School District and the future of our students,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson. “I am really proud of our leadership team and look forward to expanding the valuable programs we have in place. Thanks to all who helped with the bond referendum campaign, supported it financially, or contributed services to its success.”