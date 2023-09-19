Oxford Historic Preservation Commission OKs New Building on Jefferson Avenue

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The proposed mixed-use, three-story building is planned for this corner lot. Image via Google Maps

The Oxford Historic Preservation Commission approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for a new mixed-use building on the corner of 11th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Currently, the lot is empty and is located between Isom Place and Oxford Floral.

The owner is proposing a three-story building that will have commercial space on the bottom floor and eight residential condominiums on the top two floors.

Parking is included in the rear portion of the building, and the entrance is screened by a brick wall.

This design was reviewed on a complimentary basis at the Commission’s August meeting.

Two homeowners living in the residential neighborhood behind Jefferson Avenue told the Commission they were concerend about traffic, and in particular, delivery trucks for the commercial businesses on the bottom floor.

Commissioner Diane Scruggs asked why there were only eight parking spaces provided – one for each condo.

City Planner Ben Requet said since there is public parking across the street from the Downtown Parking Garage, there is no requirement for the developer to provide parking; however, the owner, Stefano Capomazza, chose to provide one space per unit.

The role of the Commission is to review the proposed overall plan and consider the building’s proportion, massing, height, and scale to its neighbors, and determine if the three-story building is appropriate.

The site plan will be reviewed by the Oxford Planning Commission before construction.

The Board voted unanimously to approve the COA for the project, but members did express sympathy to the neighbors, encouraging them to bring their concerns before the Planning Commission during site plan approval and suggesting the property owner meet with the neighbors.