Trial Begins for Local Man Accused of Killing His Wife in 2021

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The trial for David Lee Swims Jr., a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in 2021, began Tuesday afternoon.

Jury selection began Monday morning and went through Tuesday morning. After a lunch break, the trial started at about 1:15 p.m. at the Lafayette County Courthouse.

The late Anteeatta “Tee” Swims

Anteeatta “Tee” Archie Swims, 36, was found dead on June 11, 2021, in her home on Spring Lake Cove in Lafayette County.

David Swims, 43, was arrested and charged with murder.

Anteeatta Swims was a teacher with the South Panola School District.

During opening statements by Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera, it was revealed that Tee was shot three times on June 9, two days before her body was discovered by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Her almost naked body was covered up with a blanket when deputies discovered her, and Jubera alleged the crime scene had been tampered with and that Swims attempted to “clean up” after the murder.

David Lee Swims

The two were apparently separated at the time and had been having marital issues for quite a while, according to witness testimony.

Swims is claiming he shot his wife in self-defense after she allegedly tried to stab him.

Taking the stand Tuesday for the prosecution were Swims’ former boss and his ex-brother-in-law, who both testified that Swims was upset over his marriage troubles.

Tee’s mother, Alisa Archie, also took the stand. Through tears, she said she and her daughter called each other every morning while Tee drove from Oxford to Batesville for work; however, Archie said her daughter didn’t call her on June 9 or ever again.

The trial continues Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Lafayette County Courthouse. The trial is expected to take about two and a half days.