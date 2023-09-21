OHS Celebrates Students Awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

Awardees from left to right: (Bottom row) Alexandra Ritchie, Caroline Berry, Henry Jones, Michelle Le, Clayton Windham; (Top Row) Scarlet Hemmins, Evelyne Sherman, Zeyad Ibrahim, Hylan Allen, Jacob Tulchinsky ; (Not pictured) Elise Jackson

Eleven Oxford High School students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.

The program offers four awards – the National African American Recognition Award, the National Hispanic Recognition Award, the National Rural and Small Town Award, and the National Indigenous Award.

These academic honors, for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and Latino students, are an opportunity for the recipients to share their solid academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs seeking to recruit diverse talent.

All OHS recipients qualified under the program’s National Rural and Small Town Award.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” said OHS Principal Dr. Dana Bullard. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”

The criteria for eligible students include:

GPA of 3.5 or higher.

PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams in ninth and 10th grade.

Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.

Eligible students can apply during their sophomore or junior year and receive the award at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. Meanwhile, colleges and organizations can connect directly with awardees throughout this process.

“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process. We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are sometimes overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board. “This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”

Courtesy of the OSD