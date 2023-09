By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Two coyotes were trapped near Lamar Park and relocated near a national forest. Photo provided by Mike Merchant

Two more coyotes have been rounded up in Oxford and relocated to private property near a national forest.

Mike Merchant, owner of Wildlife Resolutions, was contracted by the city of Oxford last week to remove and relocate coyotes after residents reported seeing them on security camera footage.

Last week, one female was trapped on Friday and relocated.

On Monday morning, Merchant said he trapped two more near the Pat Lamar Park area.