Warmer Temps, Little Rain This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

It seems that summer is having a hard time letting go.

While the first official day of fall was two days ago, the weather over the next week or so will be more like June than almost October.

According to the National Weather Service, there is little rain expected this week; however, there is a slight chance for some pop-up showers tonight and Tuesday evening.

Today is expected to see a high of 83 degrees with partly sunny skies and a low of 64 degrees.

The highs will slightly increase during the week by a couple of degrees.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be around 88, while on Wednesday it could hit close to 90 degrees.

Lows will remain around 64–65 degrees through Sunday.

Thursday through Saturday are showing possible highs of around 88 degrees with lows around 64 to 65 degrees.

According to the Weather Channel’s 10-day extended outlook, there isn’t a significant decrease in the high temps until next week, closer to the weekend.