Absentee Voting Now Open for the November General Election

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Absentee voting for the upcoming general election in November is available.

Monday was the first day voters could choose to vote absentee. The last day to vote absentee will be Nov. 4.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

Voters can elect to vote absentee You can vote in person at the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office or request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. An absentee voter guide can be found here.

The deadline to register to vote on Election Day is 5 p.m. on Oct. 9.

The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will open from 8 a.m. to noon on a few Saturdays leading up to the election: Oct. 7, Oct. 28, and Nov. 4.

Lafayette County voters will vote in several statewide races as well as local county seats, including four of the five Supervisor districts.

The complete sample ballot is attached to this story. This is the entire ballot; however, depending on where you live, some races may not appear on your ballot.