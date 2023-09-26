Broken Water Main Caused by Fiber Installation on West Jackson

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A broken water main slowed down traffic on West Jackson Avenue Monday afternoon.

The broken water line happened in front of Mechanics Bank. Photo via the OPD

According to city officials, a contractor hit a 12” water main while boring to install a new fiber communications line under Jackson Avenue in front of Mechanics Bank on West Jackson.

“City crews responded and had to redirect traffic into the turn lane while they repaired the line,” said City Engineer Reanna Mayoral.

The repairs took about 3 hours to complete. The westbound traffic was diverted into the middle turning lane.

Oxford Utilities General Manager Rob Neely said the street department will be working early Wednesday morning to repave the damaged section before the busy home football game weekend.