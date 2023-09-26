Man Kicks Deputy in Face During Traffic Stop on UTV

A Harmontown man was arrested recently for driving a UTV while under the influence and kicking a deputy in the face.

On Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy was on patrol near the Teckville Boat Ramp in Harmontown.

Clarence Belden Howell

The Sheriff’s Department had gotten multiple complaints about an ATV/UTV driving recklessly in the area. The deputy noticed a UTV and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon speaking with the driver, later identified as 62-year-old Clarence Belden Howell of Harmontown, it was determined he was operating the UTV under the influence.

During the arrest, Howell allegedly kicked the deputy in the face.

Howell was charged with DUI 1st Offense, Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault on a Police Officer While in the Line of Duty.

A Justice Court Judge set his bond at $10,000.

Staff report