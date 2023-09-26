Morgan Wallen Returns to Oxford on 4/20

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Country music star Morgan Wallen is returning to Oxford for one night only in April.

Wallen will be returning to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on April 20, 2024.

Fans are being asked to register online ahead of tickets going on sale. Registration will be open until Oct. 1.

Wallen was scheduled to play two shows last April in Oxford, on a Saturday and Sunday. After playing before 60,000 fans during the first show on Saturday, Wallen announced he could not perform at the second show on Sunday due to losing his voice.

The announcement came after two opening acts had already performed, angering concertgoers.

For more information and to register for tickets, click here.