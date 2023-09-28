Business School to Host 22nd Annual Banking and Finance Symposium

Staff Report

Business School

Charles White (left) 2019 recipient of the Distinguished Finance Executive Award, and Ken Cyree, dean of the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration, congratulate Mitch Waycaster, CEO and president of Renasant Corp. and Renasant Bank, as the 2022 recipient of the award during the school’s annual Banking and Finance Symposium. This year’s edition is set for Oct. 27 at the Oxford Conference Center. Photo by Stella Connell/UM School of Business Administration

The University of Mississippi School of Business Administration is gearing up for its 22nd annual Banking and Finance Symposium, a daylong event that will provide participants with information on financial technology advances and trends in mergers and acquisitions.

The event is set for Oct. 27 at the Oxford Conference Center. Registration, which costs $95, is open to banking and finance professionals, students and alumni. To sign up, click here.

“The topics discussed are timely and offer an opportunity for attendees to interact with other professionals and learn about the latest trends and opportunities in the industry,” said Ken Cyree, dean of the business school.

Daniel Brown, senior director and economist of the American Bankers Association, and Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco are keynote speakers for the symposium.

Brown’s address will focus on the health of the banking sector and the importance of community development financial institutions funds in local communities.

“While an unprecedented rise in interest rates has created challenges, the economic overview presentation will uncover why both the banking sector and the economy at large have proven to be quite resilient thus far in 2023,” Brown said. “The presentation will also highlight the importance of community development financial institution banks, especially in the state of Mississippi, as a catalyst for economic growth in their local communities.”

The gathering will kick off with the Women in Finance breakfast, followed by the keynote speakers and a lunch and awards presentation.

The afternoon includes breakout sessions focusing on topics and trends in the industry.

Other speakers for the symposium include: