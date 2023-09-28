Local Woman Charged With Stabbing Boyfriend; Victim is Recovering

A Lafayette County woman was arrested recently for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Lisa Ann Cole

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Department, along with EMS, were dispatched to 233 County Road 271 for a report of a man who had stabbed and was bleeding.

Upon arrival, deputies began an investigation and discovered the victim had been in an argument with his girlfriend, later identified as Lisa Ann Cole.

Cole was later arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and booked on Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault.

A Justice Court Judge set Cole’s bond at $10,000.

The victim is recovering from his wounds, according to the sheriff’s department.

Staff report