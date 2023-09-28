University of Mississippi Medical Center Staff, Physicians Reap Honors

By Patrice Guilfoyle

Medical Center faculty and staff are often recognized regionally, nationally and internationally for their academic or medical achievements. These accolades place UMMC among health science centers worldwide.

Simms tapped for AAMC group steering committee

Simms

Kristy Simms, executive director of external affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, has been elected to serve on the 2024 Steering Committee for the Government Relations Representatives group with the American Association of Medical Colleges.

GRR advances nonpartisan advocacy for academic medicine by providing a forum for federal relations staff at medical schools, teaching hospitals and health systems to consult with AAMC staff on evolving federal legislative and regulatory issues, initiatives and strategies. The AAMC is a not-for-profit association dedicated to transforming health through medical education, health care, medical research and community collaborations.

Simms, who will serve for a three-year term, said her selection for this leadership role with the committee is a great honor.

“I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to address the health care challenges of the day. Because this committee guides the national policy agenda for AAMC, my having a seat at the table means that issues important to UMMC and Mississippi will be heard, which is the best benefit of all,” she said.

— — —

UMMC radiologists recognized in Aunt Minnie semifinals

The Best of Radiology Semifinalist

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is included in all major categories of the Minnies 2023 Semifinals by AuntMinnie.com.

Those recognized, including the entire department:

Richard Duszak, MD, UMMC professor and chair of radiology: Most Influential Radiology Researcher and Most Effective Radiology Educator

Elliot Varney, MD, PhD, UMMC radiology chief resident: Most Influential Radiology Researcher

Vani Vijayakumar, MD, UMMC professor of radiology: Most Influential Radiology Researcher and Most Effective Radiology Educator

Charlotte Taylor, MD, UMMC assistant professor of radiology: Most Effective Radiology Educator

Lee Brown, RT, UMMC associate professor of radiologic sciences: Most Effective Radiologic Sciences Educator

Ashley Darby, UMMC director of imaging services: Most Effective Radiology Administrator/Manager

University of Mississippi Medical Center: Best Radiologist Training Program and Best Radiologic Sciences Program

AuntMinnie.com provides a comprehensive community internet site for radiologists and related professionals in the medical imaging industry.

“Aunt Minnie celebrates the best of radiology across a variety of categories, and I’m delighted and proud to see they recognized so many from UMMC radiology,” Duszak said. “We’ve got a team of superstars, and it’s exciting to see folks outside of UMMC recognizing their talent and accomplishments.”

— — —

Specialty pharmacy staff, program lauded for achievements

Floyd

UMMC’s specialty pharmacy program and staff received recent state and national recognition.

Sandy Floyd was recognized by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy as this year’s Specialty Pharmacy Technician of the Year. The Pharmacy Technician of the Year Award is given to the individual who has made a recent singular, significant achievement or career-long contribution to serving the needs of specialty pharmacy patients.

The award was presented during NASP’s Annual Meeting and Expo at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, TX, and is a national industry award. Floyd is a pharmacy technician with UMMC’s specialty pharmacy program, and currently operates in support of rheumatology, gastroenterology, and pulmonology service lines in the University Physicians Pavilion on the UMMC main campus.

Also, UMMC’s specialty pharmacy program was recognized by the Mississippi Society of Health-System Pharmacists as a winners of the Innovative Health-Systems Pharmacy Practice Award for 2023.