Busy Weekend Ahead; Game Day Info on Parking, Shuttles and More

The University of Mississippi Rebels will take on the LSU Tigers this Saturday, and lots of folks are expected to be in Oxford, making traffic around town heavy today through Sunday.

Kick-off is at 5 p.m.

The Grove on game day. File photo

Shuttles will run from the South Oxford Center (the old Baptist Memorial Hospital), and Northwest Community College, and Oxford High School parking lots beginning five hours prior to kickoff and two hours postgame. For this LSU game, parking will also be added to the Oxford Conference Center.

The Jackson Avenue Center no longer offers free parking. The shuttle parking lots will cost $30 (plus fees) to park.

The best way to secure a parking spot is to utilize the CLUTCH! parking app. No cost to ride the shuttles. There will be no shuttles running from the Square to the Grove. Parking at Insight Park is $40 (plus fees). There are no shuttles here. Fans must walk to the stadium.

There is a geofence set up on campus for rideshare app pickups. The locations are: Gertrude Ford Center Drop off, The Jackson Avenue Center parking lot, the Kudzu lot off of Old Taylor Road, and Insight Park located near the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. Riders will be directed to choose one of these locations for their rideshare pickup.

Be aware of no parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no-parking areas at the owners’ expense. This includes no parking on any highways or exit ramps.

The Walk of Champions will be held at 2:50 p.m. Due to ongoing construction, the walkway between Shoemaker Hall and Faser Hall will be closed.

The team’s amended route for 2023 will begin at the Walk of Champions arch and continue diagonally through the Grove before turning right between Thad Cochran Research Center and Coulter Hall. The Walk will continue on All-American Drive, through the Lloyd Bell Tower and into the stadium.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday is expected to have a high of about 89 degrees under sunny skies with temps dropping to around 64 degrees at night. No rain is expected.

The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in-stadium use.

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, the Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. If you need any assistance in the downtown area, go to the OPD Safe Site tent in front of Visit Oxford and across the street from Funky’s.

OPD wants to remind everyone to store their valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.

After Game Traffic

Once the fourth quarter begins in the game, Gertrude Ford and Old Taylor Road will automatically convert to one-way traffic off campus. Shuttle buses will pick up in the power plant parking lot across from the stadium on Gertrude Ford. The Ford Center lot will be required to exit northbound towards Jackson Avenue. Lot A near the stadium and Manning Way will require you to turn right towards Old Taylor Road. Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford. Please be patient as we work to direct traffic for optimum flow.

“Please be patient as we work to direct traffic for optimum traffic flow,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

For more information or any updates, please follow OPD on X (formerly Twitter) @OxfordPolice and Facebook @OxfordMSPolice. Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio pregame show for traffic updates.