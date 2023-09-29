OPD Reports Various Unrelated Felony Arrests

The Oxford Police Department made the following felony arrests last week.

John Thomas Hall

On Sept. 17, the Oxford Police Department responded to Massee Circle for a reported burglary in progress.

Patrol officers were able to locate the suspect while he was still in the residence and were able to take him into custody without incident.

The suspect was later identified as John Thomas Hall, 20, of Como.

Hall was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

***

Kirklon Lewis

On Sept. 18, OPD responded to a business in the 1400 block of North Lamar Blvd. for a reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle then fled from officers.

Kirklon Lewis, 50, of Abbeville, was subsequently arrested and charged with Felony Fleeing and numerous misdemeanor traffic offenses.

Lewis was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

***

John Wesley Perry Jr.

Sept. 19, OPD responded to a business in the 2300 block of University Avenue for a reported break-in.

During the investigation, it was discovered that another business on University Avenue had been broken into.

John Wesley Perry Jr., 24, of Oxford, was arrested later in the week and charged with one count of Commercial Burglary and one count of Attempt to Commit an Offense.

Perry Jr. was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $40,000 bond for each charge, $80,000 in total.

***

Myles Taylor

On Sept. 26, OPD responded to a residence off Jackson Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance.

After investigation, Myles Taylor, 33, of Jackson, Tennessee was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

Taylor was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $100,000 bond.

Staff report