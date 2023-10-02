Cold Front Expected to Bring Some Rain, 20-Degree Drop in Temps by Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

Shorts and T-shirt weather is expected to hang around for the first few days this week; however, keep those sweaters nearby as temps are expected to drop about 20 degrees by the weekend.

After today reaches close to 90 degrees, the low tonight should be around 62 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have a high of 86 degrees, with the low still around 62–63 degrees, under clear skies.

There is currently a slight chance of some rain on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. The high for Thursday is 80 degrees with winds of 5 to 10 mph.

The chance for rain increases to 30 percent Thursday night, where the low is expected to be around 63.

Friday has a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m., then expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees.

Friday night is expected to dip down to 50 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will finally feel like fall has arrived, with the highs on both days expected to be around 68–69 degrees with the lows dropping into the mid-to-upper 40s.