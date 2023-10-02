LSU Game Brings Big Crowds to Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

More than 66,000 attended Saturday’s game. Photo via Ole Miss Football’s Facebook page

More than 66,000 people filled the seats inside the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday to watch Ole Miss take on the LSU Tigers.

And then those 66K people filled Oxford’s streets and local businesses.

It was not only a busy weekend for businesses, but also for local law enforcement and first responders.

“We saw large crowds all weekend,” said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We did not have any major incidents.”

Despite the large crowds, McCutchen said most people were “well-behaved.”

Out of 32 arrests from Friday to Sunday, 27 were alcohol-related, with eight DUI arrests and 19 public drunkenness arrests.

There were a few serious wrecks over the weekend; however, Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy said as of Monday, there were no fatal wrecks.

There are four more home football games scheduled this season, and McCutchen said he hopes Oxford continues to see big crowds.

“I am thankful for all of the support from our first responders,” McCutchen said. “We had a large number of law enforcement officers out as well as the Oxford Fire Department. Everyone worked hard to provide a safe atmosphere for our community. We could not have done it without them.”