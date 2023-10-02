Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Oxford Man Faces Felony Domestic Assault Charge

An Oxford man was arrested Sunday on a felony domestic violence charge.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 114 CR 251 for a domestic situation.

Brandon James Moore

After they arrived on the scene, deputies determined that Brandon James Moore, 36, of Oxford, was the aggressor and he was arrested.  

Deputies investigated the victim’s injuries and discovered she had bruising around her neck from where Moore had choked her. A domestic violence charge becomes a felony when a weapon or strangulation is used during the assault.

Moore was then transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault.

Lafayette County Justice Court judge set Moore’s bond at $7,500.

 Staff report

