Bissell’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ Event Helps Lower Adoption Fees at Oxford ARC

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Through Oct. 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall National “Empty the Shelters” is occurring at more than 350 shelters in 45 states, including the Oxford Animal Resource Center.

According to Oxford ARC Director Kelli Briscoe, dogs six months old and up will be just $25 to adopt and puppies six months or younger will be $50.

“Our capacity at the shelter is critical, especially with receiving rescues not being able to accept as many transports right now,” Briscoe said.

When the adoption process is complete, the dog will be up to date on Bordetella, DHPP, deworming, rabies vaccination, heartworm prevention, flea and tick prevention, and microchips, and will be spayed or neutered.

BISSELL will pay ARC the difference in adoption rates so that the shelters don’t lose revenue during the two-week event.

Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 190,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our Fall National ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

To see which dogs are available for adoption or for more information about Oxford ARC, visit https://oxfordarc.org.

The Oxford ARC is located at 413 McElroy Drive in Oxford.