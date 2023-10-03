Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Announces Remaining Home Game Times

Myles Burns Photo courtesy of Carleigh Harbin

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team set game times for five of their non-conference games in the SJB Pavilion on Monday, unveiling tip times for Alabama State, Eastern Washington, Detroit Mercy, Mount St. Mary’s, and Troy.

The Chris Beard era begins in Oxford on Monday, November 6 when the Rebels will host Alabama State at 7 p.m. The second game of the season will tip-off on Friday night that same week at 7 p.m., as Ole Miss welcomes Eastern Washington to the SJB Pavilion.

The following week, Detroit Mercy comes to town for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, November 14. The Rebels will take on Mount St. Mary’s at home with a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, December 5, and host Troy on Tuesday, December 19 at 6 p.m.

Each game will be broadcasted on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Home Games (all times CT)

Nov. 6 – Alabama State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 – Eastern Washington, 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 – Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 – Sam Houston State (in Tad Smith Coliseum), 8 p.m.

Nov. 28 – NC State, 8 p.m.

Dec. 2 – Memphis, 1 p.m.

Dec. 5 – Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Troy, 6 p.m.

Dec. 31 – Bryant, 3 p.m.

Jan. 10 – Florida, 8 p.m.

Jan. 13 – Vanderbilt, 12 p.m.

Jan. 24 – Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jan. 30 – Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 – Auburn, 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 – Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 – South Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 – Alabama, 8 p.m.

March 9 – Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports