Bowling Tournament Thursday to Benefit Oxford LovePacks

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford Commons, in partnership with North Central Mississippi Realtors, will be holding a Charity Bowling Tournament on Thursday to benefit Oxford LovePacks.

LovePack is a local, grassroots organization aimed at providing packs of supplemental food for area children.

There are two time slots to choose from for bowlers: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6:30 p.m. The event will occur at Malco Premier Lanes on Commonwealth Drive.

Bowling teams of up to six people will have an entry fee of $600. Vendor tables can be rented at $1,000 and event sponsor tables are available for $2,000.

The costs of hosting the event are covered by sponsors. All donations made by teams and sponsors will go directly to LovePacks to purchase food items for local children.

At the event, there will be food, prizes, networking and tons of fun.

To sign up, or for more information, call 662-236-0060.

Signup form below can be emailed to tnoss@blackburnhomes.com or mgobbell@blackburnhomes.com. Make checks payable to Oxford LovePacks.