Checkpoints Results in More Than 20 Arrests Friday in Lafayette County

Photo provided by the LCSD

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics conducted a joint operation Friday involving driver safety checkpoints throughout the county with the purpose of keeping the public safe with the increased volume of traffic.

Both agencies also served arrest and search warrants during the operation.

The operation yielded 13 arrests, including four felony arrests and nine misdemeanors.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics were able to seize a total of $4,875 in cash, four firearms, 275 grams of marijuana, and 2 grams of crack cocaine.

Felony Arrests

Brenda Lewis Deshawn Lewis Nate Tyson John Miller

John Miller – Possession with intent to distribute

Brenda Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Deshawn Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and hold for MDOC

Nate Tyson – Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, other agency warrant, and hold for MDOC

Misdemeanor Arrests

Carless Driving

DUI First

Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and Marshall County Warrant

No Driver’s License

Poss. of Marijuana

A bench warrant with OPD

Possession of Paraphernalia

Warrant for OPD

Warrant for Water Valley PD

Staff report