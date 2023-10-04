Holly Jolly Holidays Returns to Oxford

The fourth annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford this winter, capturing the spirit of the season with festive experiences that include visits with Santa, ice skating and a newly launched Peppermint Trail.

Starting Nov. 18 with the opening of the outdoor ice-skating rank, visitors and residents alike can experience the best of Oxford’s holiday charm and get a taste of a seasonal favorite along the Peppermint Trail, which will lead guests on a flavor-filled adventure around town.

Visit Oxford is bringing the 4,000-square-foot ice-skating rink back for an extended time from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

A list of participating locations is available at visitoxfordms.com.

To kick off the festivities, Visit Oxford is bringing the 4,000-square-foot ice-skating rink back for an extended time from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024. The real ice rink will be located at the Old Armory Pavilion on the corner of Bramlett Boulevard and University Avenue.

Skating hours will be Monday through Friday 3 p.m.–8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.–8 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m.–6 p.m., although the hours are subject to change based on weather and private rentals.

The rink will be closed on Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving and Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas. Skating will cost $12 per person and includes unlimited skating time and ice skate rentals. Skate aids will be available to rent to help skaters navigate around the rink. No advance ticket purchases or reservations are needed.

“The holidays in Oxford have always been a magical time. Holly Jolly Holidays offers a unique experience to our locals and gives visitors an additional reason to come see Oxford during this festive time of year, especially with our new Peppermint Trail! We are excited to have the skating rink back again to offer everyone the best of the holiday season,” said Kinney Ferris, Executive Director of Visit Oxford.

Peppermint Trail:

New this year to Holly Jolly Holidays, the Peppermint Trail will lead guests to all the special holiday treats and promotions. Guests are encouraged to follow the trail of peppermints on the sidewalks all around Oxford to explore a variety of peppermint treats. From coffee to cocktails, sweets, and more, experience the peppermint craze along the red-and-white candied trail. Stay tuned for holiday surprises from local Oxford favorites, including various gifts and special treats.

Lighting the Square:

Santa Claus will come to town to help ring in the holiday season on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. alongside FOX Business’ “Small Town Christmas.” The show will aim to capture the magic of the season in Oxford, beginning with the tree lighting on The Square. The canopy lights, as well as the other lights around The Square, will be lit to signify the start of the holiday season.

Visits with Santa

In addition to attending the lighting of The Square, Santa will make his grand appearance four times at Holly Jolly Holidays at the Old Armory Pavillion, listed below:

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to visit Jolly Old Saint Nick for pictures. Visiting Santa is free of charge, and visitors can take their own photos.

Staff report