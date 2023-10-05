Aldermen Approve Bid Package for New OPD Building

By Alyssa Schnugg

A view of the front from the southwest. Schematic design by McCarty Architects

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved an almost $9M bid package Tuesday for turning the former Oxford Enterprise Center into the new Oxford Police Department.

The board approved turning the former Enterprise Center into a new police department in 2021 to help the department, which is outgrowing its current location on Molly Barr Road.

The total base bid came in at $7,632,983. Several additional bids for locker rooms, a gym, fencing, a gate and others came in at an additional $1,278,407 to make the total bid package worth $8,911,380.

“Bids were slightly higher than estimated, but they were much better than we’ve had on several previous bids,” said Special Project Director Mark Levy during the meeting. “And the bids do fall within the budget amount.”

The total cost of the project, which includes renovations to the current OPD building to be used by the Oxford Park Commission, is $13,466,893. Funding will come from bonds, money granted by the state legislature and possible grants.

The Enterprise Center is 37,500 square feet and will be fully renovated to accommodate all functions of the police department.

Officials have said they hope to have the Oxford Police Department in their new home by fall 2024.