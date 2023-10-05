Ole Miss Men’s and Women’s Basketball to Take Oxford by Storm in Annual Square Jam Friday

A month to go before the 2023-24 basketball season swings into full gear, fans have the chance to catch a glimpse at Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball in the ninth Square Jam presented by Oxford Orthopaedics on Friday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Once again, Ole Miss Athletics has partnered with the City of Oxford to set up a court on the east side of the Square in the parking lot in front of City Hall.



Both teams will be introduced for the first time this year along with hearing from head coaches Chris Beard and Yolett McPhee-McCuin . Various players will participate in multiple on-court activities including a game of knockout, tic-tac-toe, a skills challenge and the always anticipated three-point challenge. Following the festivities, both teams will be available for autographs.



Fans are encouraged to utilize parking at the Square Garage and restrooms behind City Hall.



Ole Miss women’s basketball will be back in action later this month for its lone exhibition against Rust College on Oct. 29 from the SJB Pavilion at 3 p.m., before beginning the regular season on Nov. 6 against Queens for a Kids Day matchup at 11 a.m. on SEC Network +.



The men’s season tips on Nov. 6 as well with the first game of the Beard era against Alabama State from the SJB Pavilion 7 p.m. The matchup against the Hornets will air on SEC Network +.



Season tickets are on sale for both basketball teams by visiting OleMissTix.com or by calling the Ole Miss Ticket Office at 1-888-REB-TKTS (732-8587).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports