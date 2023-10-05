Thursday, October 5, 2023
OUS Drive Renamed to Bolt Boulevard

Google map

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved renaming OUS Drive to Bolt Boulevard.

The Oxford School District purchased the former Oxford University School campus and the 14 acres of land surrounding it in March 2022 for $1.6 million.

The OSD has plans to eventually relocate its administrative officers to that location.

The OSD requested the name change to eliminate confusion created by an address that referenced another school.

The name Bolt Boulevard was chosen to pay homage to the district’s lightning bolt logo.

The property is located in the Grand Oaks development off Clubhouse Drive.

There is one business affected by the name change that will require re-addressing.

