Oxford High Students Selected for All-State Honor Choir

Pictured left to right, front row: Ann Luckett Montgomery, Emerson Denham, Uno Estialbo, Serah Oommen, Eden Brooks Bodie, Elissa Wang. Middle row: Mary Elena Hale, Avery Sams, Clayton Windham, Madalynne Watts, Agnes Robinson, Alice Dabbs, Julia Bryan. Back row: Kanalu Avery, Samuel Lewis, Elsie Dosett-Bridgers, Elizabeth Caudill, Kamari Jones, McKinney Caudill, Ann Hunter Bigham, Andrew Sanford. Not pictured: Taylor Bradley. Photo provided by the OSD

Twenty-two Oxford High School choir students have been selected for the 2024 Mississippi All-State Honor Choir, a record number for the high school program.

Among the group of accomplished vocalists are six students who ranked in the top five in Mississippi in their respective sections:

Taylor Bradley- ranked No. 2 in First Soprano

Alice Dabbs – ranked No. 1 (tied) in Second Soprano

Eden Brooks Bodie – ranked No. 2 in Second Soprano

Elizabeth Caudill – ranked No. 5 in Second Soprano

Avery Sams – ranked No. 2 in Second Alto

Sam Lewis – ranked No. 4 in Baritone

Choirs from Oxford Intermediate School, Oxford Middle School, and Oxford High School will perform their fall concert, “From Dawn till Dusk,” tonight in the Ava H. Bonds Auditorium at Oxford High School.

The public is invited to attend.

Staff report