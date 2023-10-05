Oxford High Students Selected for All-State Honor Choir

Twenty-two Oxford High School choir students have been selected for the 2024 Mississippi All-State Honor Choir, a record number for the high school program.
Among the group of accomplished vocalists are six students who ranked in the top five in Mississippi in their respective sections:
- Taylor Bradley- ranked No. 2 in First Soprano
- Alice Dabbs – ranked No. 1 (tied) in Second Soprano
- Eden Brooks Bodie – ranked No. 2 in Second Soprano
- Elizabeth Caudill – ranked No. 5 in Second Soprano
- Avery Sams – ranked No. 2 in Second Alto
- Sam Lewis – ranked No. 4 in Baritone
Choirs from Oxford Intermediate School, Oxford Middle School, and Oxford High School will perform their fall concert, “From Dawn till Dusk,” tonight in the Ava H. Bonds Auditorium at Oxford High School.
The public is invited to attend.
Staff report