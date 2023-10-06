Deb Helms Spent a Lifetime Creating a Fun, Active Lifestyle for Others

Deb Helms

Debra “Deb” Helms, former Leisure Lifestyles director, died Wednesday at Magnolia Assisted Living.

Helms, 71, worked for the Oxford Park Commission as director of Leisure Lifestyles for 11 years, where she helped begin and grow the program. Prior, she served as director of recreational therapy at the North Mississippi Regional Center.

She was an adjunct instructor at the University of Mississippi for 30 years and was a consultant for activity therapy for several area hospitals and nursing homes.

Outside of work, she enjoyed golfing and watching the Ole Miss Rebels.

Visitation will be held at noon on Monday at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and continue until the start of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Bro. Matt Rayburn and Bro. Ben East will be officiating.

She is survived by her daughter, Tawny Pryor, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sister, Reena Buchanan and several nieces and nephews.

Obit information provided by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home